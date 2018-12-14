Mujahid says didn’t issue list of Muslim preachers to be shunned by TV

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa says the list purportedly of Muslim preachers that local television operators should avoid did not originate from the Prime Minister’s Department. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Dec 14 ― A list purportedly of Muslim preachers that local television operators should avoid did not originate from the Prime Minister’s Department, said Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

Saying he did not know who produced the list circulating online, the minister in charge of Islamic affairs said his office only issued general guidelines on religious sermons and for preachers.

“To my knowledge, my office did not issue any instructions to ban any of the lecturers. What we have is issue general advice to them,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of the Amanah national convention at Casuarina @ Meru here today, Mujahid added that as long as what the group preached was consistent with these guidelines, his ministry would not interfere in their activities.

He stressed that his office does not blacklist any individual based on personal preference and repeated that the guidelines were strictly about content.

When asked about the circulating list, he suggested that it could have been made to cause confusion and provocation.

“As long as they perform their duty, the issue of us disturbing their rice bowl does not arise,” he said.

“Even now, we feel some of the ustaz are issuing unfavourable views (about the government), but we never block them,” he added.

The list being shared online alleged that a “liberal gang” was attempting to undermine Muslims in the country.