Neelofa inks contract with UK modelling agency

Neelofa (third right) is currently in London working on plans to extend her reach into the Western fashion market. — Picture via Instagram/Neelofa

PETALING JAYA, Dec 14 — Malaysian fashionista Neelofa has big plans for 2019 as she recently cinched a contract with Established Models, a modelling and talent agency based in London.

The 29-year-old, whose real name is Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor, uploaded a photo on Instagram today expressing her excitement and gratitude for the deal.

“So proud and ecstatic to announce that I am a part of [Established Models] here in London!

“Thank you for this amazing opportunity, I can’t wait to explore what’s in store for me!” she wrote in the caption.

It’s a dream come true for Neelofa who had previously expressed wishes to cross over to Europe to promote her unique brand of modest fashion.

Neelofa first made her mark in the London fashion scene when she opened a store in the upmarket neighbourhood of Chelsea back in 2016.

The prolific entrepreneur and TV show host is the founder of Naelofar Hijab, a line of shawls marketed towards Muslim women.

In addition to her recent partnership with Established Models, Neelofa has also been scouted by IMG Models, an international talent agency who manages the likes of supermodels such as Bella Hadid, Chanel Iman, and Karlie Kloss.

“The agencies will assist me all the way, seeking opportunities to penetrate the European and UK markets.

“However, our partnership does not involve hosting and acting on my part,” she said at the launch of the Lofarbag Mini handbag in October.