Dr M’s aide implicated as middleman in Isa Samad’s corruption case

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s political secretary Muhammad Zahid Md Arip was named as the middleman who allegedly facilitated RM3 million in bribes for former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad over the purchase of a hotel in Sarawak.

The charge sheet on Isa, who is facing nine corruption charges, stated that Muhammad Zahid was the intermediary between Ikhawn Zaidel, a board director in Gagasan Abadi Properties Sdn Bhd, and Isa.

The alleged bribes were for Felda Investment Corporation’s (FIC) purchase of the Merdeka Hotel & Suites in Kuching for RM160 million when Isa was chairman of the plantation giant.

The RM3 million bribes were allegedly given between July 21, 2014 and December 11, 2015.

Muhammad Zahid is a supreme council member in Dr Mahathir's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

Muhammad Zahid lost to incumbent Datuk Seri Najib Razak when he contested against the former prime minister and two others in Pekan in the 14th general election.

