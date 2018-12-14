Zahid gets another CBT charge over Yayasan Akalbudi

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrives at the KL Courts Complex on December 14, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 ― Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has been slapped with an additional criminal breach of trust (CBT) charge over the alleged misappropriation of funds from charity foundation Yayasan Akalbudi, bringing the total charges against the former Deputy Prime Minister to 46.

The Bagan Datuk MP was accused of committing the offence during his capacity as a trustee of the foundation and of giving a loan to Amada Holdings Sdn. Bhd. through a sum of RM10 million entrusted to the foundation, punishable under Section 409 of the Penal Code.

The offence under Section 409 of the Penal Code is punishable with a prison sentence of between two and 20 years, a fine, and caning upon conviction.

Ahmad Zahid pleaded to not guilty to the charge when it was read in front of Sessions Court judge Rozina Ayob.

The Umno president was earlier present at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex for case management after he was previously charged with a whopping 45 corruption, money laundering and criminal charges in October.

The case proceedings were adjourned to February 20 next year. No bail was imposed.

MORE TO COME