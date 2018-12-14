Amanah president Mohamad Sabu is scheduled to deliver his presidential address at about 10 am and will then be debated for two days by delegates. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

IPOH, Dec 14 ― The three-day 2018 Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) National Convention begins today, the first after the party became a component of Pakatan Harapan that forms the government.

The convention, with the theme “Menggalas Amanah, Membina Negara” (Fulfilling Trust, Building Nation), is held at the Casuarina Convention Centre in Meru here and is attended by 1,000 delegates from 156 party divisions and about 3,000 local and foreign observers.

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu is scheduled to deliver his presidential address at about 10 am and will then be debated for two days by delegates.

The debate on the motion of economy, social, politics, international and education will be on Saturday, after the debate on the presidential address.

The adjournment speech and winding up by the party leadership is scheduled to begin at 9am on Sunday.

Prior to this, Amanah secretary-general Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir had said that the convention, the third since the party’s establishment, served as a platform for a post mortem on the performance of the party leaders in the federal government’s Cabinet.

In conjunction with the convention, the Perak Entrepreneur and Property Carnival was held at the Bulatan Sultan Azlan Shah, Meru, since yesterday until Sunday. ― Bernama