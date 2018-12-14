Bomb threat at Tampin Hospital

A Google screenshot of the Tampin Hospital.

TAMPIN, Dec 14 ― A bomb threat was made by an unknown person to Hospital Tampin today.

Negri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis, in confirming this, said nine firemen from the Tampin fire and rescue station were immediately despatched to the scene after receiving a distress call from the office of the Tampin District Officer’ at 6.50 am.

He said police were checking the premises, while patients at the hospital wards were being transferred to a safe area.

“I’m on my way there to monitor the situation,” he said when contacted here.

So far, the police have yet to issue any statement on the matter. ― Bernama