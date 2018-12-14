Ex-Felda chief Isa Samad charged with CBT over Sarawak hotel buy

Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Isa Samad arrives at the KL Courts Complex on December 14, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad claimed trial today to one charge of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and nine charges with receiving RM3.09 million in bribes over the purchase of a hotel in Sarawak.

Mohd Isa was charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code for CBT for allegedly approving the purchase of the Merdeka Palace Hotel and Suites Kuching worth RM160 million without the approval of Felda board members and going against a board meeting on June 25, 2013, as the chairman of Felda Investment Corporation Berhad (FIC) is only mandated to make investment decisions on projects below RM100 million.

He was also charged under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009 for corruptly soliciting, receiving or agreeing to receive any gratification as an inducement or reward over the purchase of the hotel.

The former Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar who stood in the dock before Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi nodded in acknowledgement when the charges were read out to him.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He was accused of committing the offences during his tenure as FIC chairman between April 2014 and December 2015 at Menara Felda, Platinum Park, Persiaran KLCC, Kuala Lumpur.

The offence under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009 is punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act which carries a prison sentence of not more than 20 years and a fine of at least five times the amount of the bribe, or RM10,000, or whichever the higher upon conviction.

As for the offence under Section 409 of the Penal Code, it is punishable with a prison sentence of between two and 20 years, a fine, and caning upon conviction.

The prosecution led by Datuk Umar Saifuddin Jaafar, asked for RM2 million bail with two sureties and for the accused's passport to be confiscated.

Mohd Isa’s lawyer K. Kumaraendran objected to the bail, calling it “excessive” and argued that Mohd Isa would not abscond as investigations had commenced over a year ago.

“He even left the country four times during the period and merely informed MACC of his travel plans,” he said.

Another lawyer, Ridha Abdah Sabri, said Mohd Isa had even stood in the Port Dickson by-election in November.

“There is not the slightest hint that he were to abscond,” he said.

Sessions Judge Azura then set bail at RM800,000 with one sureties and ordered Mohd Isa's passport to be surrendered to court.

