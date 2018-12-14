ECB's Draghi 'confident' but cautious as risks loom

European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi announced lower growth forecasts and underscored domestic and foreign risks to the single currency area. — Reuters pic

FRANKFURT, Dec 14 ― European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said yesterday the institution will withdraw a major pillar of its stimulus, crediting mass bond-buying with helping save the eurozone from crisis since its introduction in 2015.

But while the Italian economist said he was confident inflation will stay on track towards the central bank target, he announced lower growth forecasts and underscored domestic and foreign risks to the single currency area.

“Our net purchases under the asset purchase programme (APP) will end in December,” Draghi told journalists at a Frankfurt press conference.

The scheme ― also known as “quantitative easing” (QE) ― has seen the ECB buy €2.6 trillion (RM12.35 trillion) of government and corporate debt to ward off the threat of catastrophic deflation, or a crippling downward spiral of prices and activity.

Policymakers say QE boosted growth, helped create millions of jobs and set inflation back on the path towards its target of just below 2.0 per cent.

“I don't think I'm the only one to view this as the crucial driver of recovery in the eurozone,” Draghi said, arguing that it had seen economies through times of low foreign demand and anaemic government spending.

Nevertheless the euro slid against the dollar during Draghi's press conference, as he proffered updated forecasts projecting lower growth than previously hoped in 2018 and 2019.

“The drivers of the recovery are still in place,” the ECB chief said, but “it's weaker, and it's not just a one-off, it's been weaker for a while now.”

Journalists could not draw Draghi on whether he might offer fresh stimulus in the event of a new downturn in the near future ― from another round of cheap loans to banks to a possible restart of bond-buying.

“For now, the ECB is keepings as many cards to its chest as possible to keep a maximum degree of flexibility,” ING Diba bank economist Carsten Brzeski commented.

Lowered forecasts

According to the latest ECB forecasts, inflation should dip from 1.8 per cent this year to 1.6 in 2019, before mounting back to 1.8 per cent in 2021.

That was an upgrade for 2018 and a downgrade for next year compared with previous expectations.

But the growth outlook is less rosy, falling from 1.9 per cent this year to 1.7 per cent over 2019-20 ― and just 1.5 per cent in 2021.

“One-off factors in some countries and sectors” have probably contributed to a recent eurozone slowdown, Draghi said.

He has previously pointed to effects like new emissions tests braking the vital car industry in the third quarter.

But he also noted a longer-term effect from “the landing of the eurozone economy on a path closer to potential” after the remarkable growth seen in 2017.

Far from completely removing all of its support, the shaky outlook has prompted the ECB to keep its monetary policy loose as a spur to activity.

Interest rates will remain at historic lows “at least through the summer of 2019”, Draghi said.

What's more, the central bank will reinvest the proceeds from its mammoth debt pile into new bonds “for an extended period of time past the date when we start raising” interest rates, he added.

'General uncertainty'

Central bankers are keeping their foot on the accelerator as they see the eurozone beset by risks at home and abroad.

While positive and negative chances for growth were still “broadly balanced,” they were “moving to the downside,” Draghi said.

Italy is still wrestling with Brussels over its plan to boost its budget deficit next year, while French President Emmanuel Macron promised extra spending on the least well-off after weeks of sometimes violent “yellow vests” demonstrations.

And the risk of Britain crashing out of the European Union in March with no deal has been pumped up by parliamentary turmoil in London this week.

Meanwhile Donald Trump's trade confrontation with China ― with harmful knock-on effects for the eurozone ― rumbles on despite a 90-day truce for fresh talks.

Even as some risks have swelled and others become less acute in recent months, “the atmosphere has become one characterised by general uncertainty,” Draghi said, arguing the effect had contributed to weaker hard and soft economic data in recent months.

The central bank would respond with “continued confidence” in meeting its inflation objective, but “increasing caution” at the same time, he added. ― AFP