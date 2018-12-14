Isa Samad arrives ahead of corruption prosecution

Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Isa Samad arrives at the KL Courts Complex on December 14, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad has arrived at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex to face a slew of charges including criminal breach of trust (CBT) over the purchase of a hotel in Sarawak by Felda Investment Corporation (FIC).

The former Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar waved briefly at the media but was quickly ushered by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers towards the lift that would take him to the Sessions Court on Level 2 of the courthouse.

Dressed in a teal batik shirt, he arrived at 8.30am, half an hour ahead before court proceedings begin at 9am.

Mohd Isa is expected to be charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code for CBT and Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009 for corruptly soliciting, receiving or agreeing to receive any gratification as an inducement or reward.

Also present was Mohd Isa's son, Mohamad Najib Mohd Isa, family members and several supporters.

In 2014, FIC bought the 213-room Merdeka Palace Hotel for RM160 million when it had been valued at RM110 million.

A government audit in 2016 found that, under Isa, Felda had also invested in other dubious projects that resulted in losses of more than RM100 million to the agency.

Mohd Isa was previously remanded by MACC in August 2017 pertaining to the purchase of Park City Hotel, London by FIC.

He became Felda chairman in 2011 and stepped down in January last year after the agency suffered financial losses.