New cruise ship ‘Mardi Gras’ to feature world's first at-sea roller coaster

The Mardi Gras ocean liner will feature the first at-sea roller coaster. ― AFP pic

FLORIDA, Dec 14 ― The world's first at-sea roller coaster is set to debut in 2020, set to hurtle thrill-seekers 187 feet above sea level and offer sweeping views of the ocean surroundings.

After bumper cars, indoor skydiving, laser tag and surf simulators, the next innovation to up the ante in cruise ship developments will be a Carnival Cruise Line's full-scale roller coaster, planned for the company's newest ship Mardi Gras.

An artist rendering of the thrill ride shows the all-electric roller coaster track wrapping around the ship's funnel and following the perimeter of the ship, high above the top deck.

Unlike other coasters, “Bolt: Ultimate Sea Coaster” allows guests to choose their own speed. Riders board a two-person motorcycle-like car that races along 800 feet of twists, turns and drops, reaching speeds of up to 40 miles per hour.

The highlight is the hairpin turn around the funnel.

Mardi Gras will be based in Port Canaveral, Florida where it will also drop anchor at a new state-of-the-art terminal. ― AFP-Relaxnews