‘The Twilight Zone’ recruits Steven Yeun of ‘The Walking Dead’

US-South Korean actor Steven Yeun poses on May 17, 2018 during a photocall for the film ‘Burning’ at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 14 — Jordan Peele’s remake of anthology series The Twilight Zone has added Steven Yeun to its cast, the Walking Dead and Trollhunters star joining Jacob Tremblay, Adam Scott, Kumail Nanjiani and more.

The CBS Twilight Zone remake heading for a 2019 debut is picking up pace with another episode lead added to its cast.

Steven Yeun is to play lead character The Traveller in the series’ fourth episode. Peele will also feature, as he does in all episodes, as the show’s narrator.

Previously cast episode leads include Jacob Tremblay (Room, The Predator, TV series Pete the Cat), Adam Scott (Parks & Rec, Big Little Lies), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, The Big Sick) and Sanaa Lathan (The Affair, Nip/Tuck, Family Guy and The Cleveland Show).

Yeun’s visibility continues to rise thanks to the success of Korean story Burning at this year’s film awards ceremonies.

The dramatic mystery movie has been picking up prestigious accolades from the Asia Pacific, Cannes, and Toronto festivals as well as the National Board of Review and the Los Angeles Film Critics Awards, the latter of which gave Yeun its Best Supporting Actor award. — AFP-Relaxnews