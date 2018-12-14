NVIDIA’s autonomous robot brain goes on sale for US$1,099

NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier Module for Next-Gen Autonomous Machines. — Picture courtesy of NVIDIA

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 14 — NVIDIA announced on Wednesday that its Jetson AGX Xavier module, designed to be the brains of autonomous machines, is now available for purchase — but only in batches of 1,000 or more, starting at US$1,099 (RM 4,594).

The system-on-chip that NVIDIA claims will power the next generation of AI-powered autonomous machines “leap[ing] from sci-fi into reality” became available this week, and NVIDIA has big ambitions for it.

NVIDIA’s Jetson AGX Xavier module is destined to be the software behind future autonomous delivery robots, intelligent manufacturing robots (potentially with DENSO), and even, “handheld DNA sequencers that help scientists save crops from disease”—the last is already in action via startup Oxford Nanopore.

Now that this system is available — a system that can fit into the palm of our hands — it’s only a matter of time before robots start ‘stealing’ more of our jobs.

The Jetson AGX Xavier module uses the company’s AI platform, which was designed with the tools needed to speed up the training and deployment of neural networks, the building blocks of AI application.

While consuming 10 watts of energy, it can deliver up to 32 TOPS, or over 30 trillion computer operations per second.

It’s supported by an 8-core ARM CPU with 8MB L2 and 4MB L3 processor caches to speed up performance, as well as two NVIDIA Deep Learning Accelerator chips and a vision processor; that’s a lot of components for a roughly four-inch by four-inch chip.

This module is the newest member of the Jetson family which is a collection of differently performing AI systems to suit various needs. Each one can be accompanied by a complementary developer kit to ease the application development process.

The chips went on sale in worldwide distributors Wednesday. Volume pricing starts at US$1,099 for 1000+ units. — AFP-Relaxnews