Jennifer Garner and JJ Abrams reunite for Apple miniseries

The series reunites Jennifer Garner and JJ Abrams who first collaborated on Abrams’s ABC action drama 'Alias', where Garner played the lead. — AFP-Relaxnews pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 14 — Apple has given a straight-to-series order to the one-hour limited drama from the two Alias alums, creator JJ Abrams and star Jennifer Garner.

My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, based on Amy Silverstein’s 2017 memoir of the same name, follows a group of women who support Silverstein as she wait for a second life-saving heart transplant.

The series reunites Garner (Camping, 13 Going on 30, Juno) and Abrams (Westworld, Lost) who first collaborated on Abrams’s ABC action drama Alias, where Garner played the lead.

Bad Robot will produce the series in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Bad Robot is under an overall deal.

Karen Croner, who penned the 2017 adaptation of The Tribes of Palos Verdes also starring Garner,will serve as writer and executive producer. Also executive producing are Garner and the book’s author Amy Silverstein.

Abrams and Bad Robot are also working on romantic dramedy Little Voice for Apple. — AFP-Relaxnews