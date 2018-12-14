Inclement weather could hamper stargazers’ luck to view Geminid meteor shower

According to the Science Centre Singapore, one does not need binoculars or telescopes to view the meteor showers, but there needs to be clear weather. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 14 — Astronomy lovers in Singapore, you’re in luck! The annual Geminid meteor shower peaks yesterday and today (December 13-14), and you could potentially see the phenomena from several vantage points on the island.

The meteor shower occurs every December as debris from an asteroid called the 3200 Phaethon burn up the night sky. And as the rocks fall through the Earth’s atmosphere, they light across the sky.

According to the Science Centre Singapore (SCS), one does not need binoculars or telescopes to view the meteor showers, but there needs to be clear weather.

“(The) best viewing is usually to the east after midnight and there could be as many as 120 meteors an hour visible from dark-sky locations as long as it’s a clear sky,” said its spokesperson.

Neither the Science Centre Observatory nor the Astronomical Society of Singapore will be conducting a viewing session, but astrology enthusiasts could still head outdoors on their own.

Among the best dark-sky locations recommended for viewing include:

Pulau Ubin

Sungei Buloh

Mount Faber

Tampines Eco Green

The SCS spokesperson said: “(The public) just need to dress for the weather because meteor watching is a waiting game.”

A check on the National Environment Agency’s website yesterday afternoon forecast a 24-hour period of thundery showers with an imminent risk of lightning over the two days of the peak meteor shower — which does not make for good meteor shower gazing. — TODAY