Strasbourg to honour attack victims with unique shirt

Members of the French police special forces RAID take part in an operation, on December 13, 2018 at the Neudorf neighbourhood in Strasbourg, as part of the hunt for the gunman who killed three people and injured 13 others in an attack on Strasbourg’s Christmas market. — AFP pic

STRASBOURG, Dec 13 — Strasbourg’s players will wear a shirt without sponsors’ logos for their game this weekend to pay respects to the victims of the deadly attack on the French, the club’s president said today.

“What happened in Strasbourg was felt around the world, and the little contribution we’ll try and bring is we’ll play at Reims on Saturday in a shirt without sponsors, a special shirt,” Marc Keller said.

The incident in the heart of the medieval city as the annual Christmas market was closing on Tuesday left three dead, 13 injured and crowds of traumatised witnesses.

The suspected attacker, 29-year-old Strasbourg native Cherif Chekatt, opened fire and exchanged gunshots with police and soldiers but managed to escape.

More than 700 police in France have been searching for him since and the government has raised its security alert for terrorism to its highest level.

Heavy demand for security personnel amid ongoing “yellow vest” protests and the threat of more terror attacks has forced the postponement of six of the 10 planned Ligue 1 matches this weekend. — AFP