Accused Russian agent Butina expected to plead guilty in Washington

Maria Butina appears in a police booking photograph released by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office in Alexandria, Virginia, US August 18, 2018. — Alexandria Sheriff's Office picture via Reuters

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 — A woman accused of acting as a Russian agent to infiltrate the powerful National Rifle Association lobby group and influence US policy toward Moscow is expected to plead guilty in federal court today in a deal that could help prosecutors gain insight into Russian efforts to meddle in American politics.

Maria Butina, a Russian former graduate student at American University in Washington who has publicly advocated for gun rights, is slated to change her plea from not guilty to guilty during a hearing before Judge Tanya Chutkan in US District Court in Washington. Butina was charged in July with acting as an agent of Russia’s government and conspiracy to take actions on behalf of Moscow.

Citing documents due to be filed in court today, the Washington Post reported this week that Butina was expected to admit for the first time that her activities were part of a concerted effort, coordinated with a senior Russian official, aimed at establishing unofficial lines of communication with Americans who could influence US politics.

The hearing, which the judge had delayed by a day, is set to begin at 10.30am EST (1530 GMT).

Prosecutors have accused Butina, who was jailed awaiting trial, of working with a Russian official and two US citizens to try to infiltrate the NRA, a group closely aligned with Republican politicians including President Donald Trump, and sway Washington’s policy toward Moscow.

Butina’s lawyers previously identified the Russian official as Alexander Torshin, a deputy governor of Russia’s central bank who was targeted with US Treasury Department sanctions in April.

One of the two Americans cited in the prosecution’s criminal complaint was Paul Erickson, a conservative US political activist who was dating Butina.

After she was charged, Russia labelled the case against Butina “fabricated” and called for her release. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about Butina on Tuesday in Moscow, a day after US court filings indicated she would plea guilty in Washington.

“She risks 15 years in jail. For what?” Putin asked. “...I asked all the heads of our intelligence services what is going on. Nobody knows anything about her.”

The prosecutors in the Butina case are not from the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russia’s role in the 2016 US election and whether Trump’s campaign conspired with Moscow to help him win.

Nevertheless, Butina would become with a guilty plea the first Russian citizen to be convicted of working to shape US policy in the time period spanning the 2016 election campaign. Mueller has brought criminal charges against a series of Russian individuals and entities but those cases are still pending.

The prosecution’s complaint against Butina did not explicitly mention Trump’s campaign. Reuters previously reported that Butina was a Trump supporter who bragged at Washington parties that she could use her political connections to help people get jobs in his administration.

Trump has denied any collusion with Moscow. Russia has denied interfering in American politics. — Reuters