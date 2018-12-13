Reject political frogs or call for fresh elections, Sabah Bersih tells Pakatan

Datuk Hajiji Noor announced the mass exodus of Sabah representatives from Umno in Kota Kinabalu on December 12, 2018. — Picture by Julia Chan

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) must reject Opposition state or federal lawmakers who have left their party and expressed a desire to join the ruling coalition, the Sabah chapter of electoral reform group Bersih 2.0 said tonight.

Calling the move a betrayal of voters and the mandate given to lawmakers in GE14, Sabah Bersih said that PH and Parti Warisan Sabah would be setting a bad precedent if they were to welcome ex-Umno members into their fold and that this would be a great blow to democracy.

Without a strong Opposition, the group pointed out that there would be no means for an effective check-and-balance on a federal or state level.

“Sabah Bersih is of the view that if elected representatives jump parties therefore an election should be held again to accord voters a chance to determine the right candidate for the seat, and a candidate who is more principles and honest to fighting for the people,” the group said in a statement.

Sabah Umno lost yesterday nine out of its 10 assemblymen, four out of its five MPs, and most of its state liaison committee.

Previously, six MPs left Umno, three of whom — Jeli MP Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Bagan Serai MP Datuk Noor Azmi Ghazali, and Masjid Tanah MP Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin — joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

Another, Labuan MP Datuk Rozman Isli, joined Parti Warisan Sabah.