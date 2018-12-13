At interfaith Christmas dinner, FT Mufti calls for tolerance and understanding

Guests take a group photo after the CPHM Chistmas Dinner in Subang Jaya December 13, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SUBANG JAYA, Dec 13 — Peaceful co-existence between Muslims and non-Muslims is an essential principle in Islam and one that Malaysians should strive to emulate, the Federal Territories (FT) Mufti said today.

“Existing peacefully with non-Islamic beliefs is an essential Islamic principle that is clearly stated in many Quranic verses, which has been practised by Muslims throughout history.

“There is no contradiction between Islam and devotion to civil society, social culture and co-existence with others; it is essential to Islam,” Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said in his speech delivered at the Christians For Peace and Harmony in Malaysia (CPHM) annual Christmas dinner here.

His speech was read by his special officer Mohamad Razif.

The dinner at Dorsett Grand Subang was attended by more than 150 people of various denominations, in an effort to promote interfaith understanding.

Zulkifli also spoke about the importance of being tolerant others, saying it was compulsory in Islam to do so.

He also suggested that local religious leaders band together to speak and strategise ways to deal with religious conflicts in the country.

“In order to achieve this objective, we would like to call upon all religious leaders to develop a cultural and intellectual strategy to face the threat of religious conflicts, religious zealotry and madness of the age.

“It is high time for Malaysians to cherish the peace and harmony that we enjoy in this beautiful nation; we know that deep in our hearts there is a deep love for the country,” he said.

Zulkifli also invited all present at the dinner to his office to engage in discussions.

“I would like to invite all religious leaders here to come to my office at Putrajaya.

“A glass of teh tarik and nasi lemak together would be a perfect combination for a kickstart to a series of interfaith and intrafaith discussions among us.”