Toddler drowns in pail of water in Melaka

JASIN, Dec 13 — A 14-month-old baby boy, Muhammad Arash Zahrain Osman, was found dead in a pail in his house at Jalan Pangkalan Lambak, Sungai Rambai here today.

Jasin District Police Chief DSP Arshad Abu said at 1.30pm, the family arrived at the Sungai Rambai Health Clinic here, saying their son had drowned in the bathroom when the family members were unaware.

He said the clinic’s medical officer checked the boy and there were no signs of any early resuscitation efforts done at the house, but the clinic administered it for 30 minutes but could not revive the victim.

“When the mother of the deceased was in the back room near the bathroom, she heard running water in the bathroom, and she quickly went in and found the victim collapsed in the pail with both legs in the air and head submerged in water.

“The victim did not move nor were there any cries. The mother grabbed and hugged him but he was still, and she handed him to her husband,” he said in a statement here today.

Arshad said a physical check of the victim’s body did not find any signs of injury and the body was clean, with no signs of old or new injuries.

He said investigations did not find any criminal elements and the case is being investigated for sudden death. — Bernama