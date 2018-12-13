Cher says she has a memoir coming in 2020

US singer and actress Cher — AFP pic

LOS ANGLES, Dec 13 — Cher took to Twitter yesterday to let fans know she has a book about her life story in the works, with a biopic to follow.

“Writing Life Story,” the legendary singer/actress tweeted, adding, “Book Due Out First Part of 2020,” although she shared no further specifics about the book. “Bio Pic to Follow” she added in a second big reveal.

The news, while vague, comes at the end of a big year from Cher, who appeared in the film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again!, released an album of ABBA covers and saw her life brought to the stage with the Broadway musical The Cher Show. While a full memoir would be enthusiastically received, it would not be her first time sharing her life stories on the printed page. The star wrote a book of autobiographical essays called The First Time that was published in 1998. — AFP-Relaxnews