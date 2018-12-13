Negri Sembilan Health Dept denies selling ‘no smoking’ billboards

The Negri Sembilan Health Department has denied selling ‘Dilarang Merokok’ (No Smoking) signboards for RM20 each. — Reuters pic

SEREMBAN, Dec 13 — The Negri Sembilan Health Department has denied selling ‘Dilarang Merokok’ (No Smoking) signboards at food eateries and restaurants in the state.

The department has also not appointed any party, including health officers to sell the signboards to any eateries and restaurants in Negri Sembilan.

Chairman of the state Action Committee on Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs S. Veerapan reminded members of the public and food operators to be wary of any irresponsible persons claiming to be health officers wanting to sell any product or collect donations.

“If there is any such person, the public are advised to contact or lodge a report with the police so that they can be arrested and action taken against them,” he said in a statement here today.

Veerapan was responding to a complaint from restaurant owners who said certain parties had gone to their restaurants and introduced themselves as health officers from the Health Ministry and forced them to buy the ‘Dilarang Merokok’ signboards at a cost of RM20 each.

He said the Health Department had seen the signboards which he said did not abide by the Third Schedule of the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004. — Bernama