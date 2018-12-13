Number of flood victims in Terengganu rises 915 people

eople wade through floodwaters in Kampung Matang, Hulu Terengganu December 13, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 13 ― The number of flood victims in Terengganu has risen to 915 people from 321 families as of 8pm tonight compared to 669 from 219 families this afternoon.

Currently, 14 temporary relief centres (PPS) were operational in three districts, namely, 10 in Hulu Terengganu, Kemaman (three) and Setiu (one).

According to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) flood information portal, Hulu Terengganu continued to record the highest number of flood victims, namely, 645 people followed by Kemaman (257 people) and Setiu (13 people).

The State Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS), via the same portal, reported the water levels of rivers in three districts too were still over the danger levels, namely, Sungai Besut at Jambatan Keruak which recorded a reading of 35.13 metres (M) compared to the danger level of 35m.

The water level in Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping, Hulu Terengganu recorded a reading of 20.54m above the danger level of 19.70m and Sungai Tebak in Kemaman rose to 19.17m compared to the danger level of 18.50m.

Five rivers also recorded increases over of the warning levels at several reading stations, namely, Sungai Dungun, Sungai Kemaman, Sungai Marang, Sungai Setiu and Sungai Nerus.

Floods also caused several roads to be closed to all types of vehicles at several locations as they were inundated by water, namely, at Jalan Bukit Diman-Tersat and Jalan Simpang Gaung-Sungai Tong in Hulu Terengganu; Jalan Pengkalan Merbau-Pelong and Jalan Permaisuri-Hulu Seladang in Setiu and Jambatan Lama Teladas in Kemaman.

The public was advised to always comply with directives and use alternative routes proposed by the Public Works Department to smoothen their journey to their destinations.

Meanwhile, Terengganu’s Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col Che Adam A Rahman said APM expected there would be no increase in the number of flood victims if there was no heavy rainfall at midnight tonight or early tomorrow morning.

“We expect the flood will recede if the weather improves the whole of tomorrow,” he added. ― Bernama