Transwoman dies after assault by unknown assailants in Klang

PETALING JAYA, Dec 13 ― A transgender woman died while receiving treatment at a hospital, after the victim was believed to have been assaulted by several men with blunt weapons in Bukit Tinggi, Klang yesterday.

Klang Selatan police chief Assistant Commissioner Shamsul Amar Ramli said the 32-year-old victim from Sabah was found unconscious in front of a hotel around 7am.

“The victim’s 28-year-old younger brother was informed by his sister that their elder [sister] had been rushed to the Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah in Klang,” he said.

He said initial investigation revealed that the victim suffered injuries to the head, swellings all over the body and a fractured palm following the assault.

However, the victim who was warded at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, succumbed to her injuries today at 10.47am.

Shamsul Amar said investigations were ongoing and the case has been classified under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.