Sarawak agrees to amend Labour Ordinance, says human resources minister

Human Resources M. Kulasegaran says Sarawak has agreed on principle to a proposal to amend the Sarawak Labour Ordinance.

KUCHING, Dec 13 ― Sarawak has agreed on principle to a proposal to amend the Sarawak Labour Ordinance to ensure the uniformity of the implementation of labour laws in Malaysia.

Minister of Human Resources M. Kulasegaran said the agreement was reached during his meeting with Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at his office at the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly Building here, today.

In fact, he said, Abang Johari had suggested that a joint technical committee be formed to discuss the laws that had been amended so far, as well as those which remain to be changed.

“The Chief Minister was in agreement that if it is related to labour and it is for the protection of labour in this country, there should not be any delay or hindrance.

“In this respect, all those amended Acts that had been passed in Parliament and those that we plan to amend will be discussed at the technical stage before proceeding. We are happy that the formation of the technical committee will be taking place as soon as possible,” he told reporters after meeting with Abang Johari here today.

Meanwhile, Kulasegaran said there were nine Acts related to labour laws in the country that needed to be amended before the year 2020, of which two ― the Children and Young Persons (Employment) Act 1966 (passed in Parliament on Oct 17) and Private Employment Agencies Act 1981 (amended in 2017) ― had been settled.

The seven which remain are the Employment Act 1955; Labour Ordinance (Sarawak Chapter 76); Labour Ordinance (Sabah Chapter 67); Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994; Industrial Relation Act 1967; Trade Union Act 1959; and the Workers' Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990

He said amendments to the Acts were necessary to ensure the uniformity of law enforcement in Malaysia to meet the requirements under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). ― Bernama