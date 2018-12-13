Pakatan doesn’t need Umno’s support, says DAP Youth

In exchange for his support, Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz had asked Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that he does not deregister Umno and return the full government allocation to its lawmakers. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Dec 13 ― DAP Youth has poured scorn on Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz’s offer to support PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister now that Umno’s future is uncertain.

DAP Youth vice chief Muhammad Shakir Ameer said DAP will never work together with Umno as the party will never forget the hardship the latter caused and that such hardship will strengthen the party to not follow in Umno’s footstep.

“Who is Nazri to make such demands with Umno’s ever decreasing number of MPs?

“An agreement was signed between Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties finalising that Anwar will be 8th Prime Minister in 2020, the support from PH is enough and we do not need Umno,” he said in a statement.

In exchange for his support, Nazri had asked Anwar earlier today that he does not deregister Umno and return the full government allocation to its lawmakers.

Under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government, Opposition MPs receive an annual allocation of RM100,000 for their constituencies, while their government counterparts get RM500,000 for their constituencies and RM200,000 for their service centres.

Muhammad Shakir said it was better if Umno reflects upon its shortcomings when it was in power, adding: “If they do not want to repent, then let Umno bury itself.”

“Umno need not waste time discussing with different parties for their survival. Just accept with open heart and work hard for the people to regain their trust,” he added.

Even though Umno won a respectable 54 seats in the 14th general election, the Malay nationalist party has been bleeding lawmakers since its first-ever loss of federal power, numbering at 10 Members of Parliament so far.

Sabah Umno lost yesterday nine out of its 10 assemblymen, four out of its five MPs, and most of its state liaison committee.

Previously, six MPs left Umno, three of whom — Jeli MP Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Bagan Serai MP Datuk Noor Azmi Ghazali, and Masjid Tanah MP Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin — joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

Another, Labuan MP Datuk Rozman Isli, joined Parti Warisan Sabah.