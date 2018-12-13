Brace yourselves, EXO’s fifth repackaged album ‘Love Shot’ is here

Exo members (from left) Xiumin, D.O., Chen, Baekhyun, Kai, Suho, Sehun and Chanyeol.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — EXO, the internationally popular K-pop group known for their delicious vocals and perfectly-choreographed dance moves, just dropped their fifth repackaged album Love Shot along with its title track of the same name.

At the time of writing, the Love Shot music video has garnered over 2.4 million views on YouTube in just three hours. It shows the eight members effortlessly grooving to the catchy tune intermittent with scenes of what looks like a heist.

Besides the title track, the repackaged album contains several other new songs such as 'Trauma', R&B ballad 'Wait' and the Chinese version of 'Love Shot'.

EXO — consisting of members Suho, Xiumin, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun — had recently earned the title of quintuple million sellers.

They also made history by being the first group that made their debut after year-2000 to sell over 10 million albums in Korea.

A screen capture of the music video showing Kai (left) and D.O.

Love Shot comes just over a month after the group’s successful comeback album Don’t Mess Up My Tempo which was released on November 2.

Two of the group’s members, Chen and Chanyeol, were also involved in the writing of the lyrics for Love Shot.

Watch their music video below: (Warning: Highly addictive music ahead)