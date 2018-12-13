Sabah exodus signals need for urgent change in Umno, says Khaled

Khaled also said in the statement that Umno was rejected by voters in the 14th general election because its leadership had refused to listen to the people and were embroiled in a crisis of integrity and transparency. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Dec 13 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin hopes the exodus of Sabah leaders will trigger a renewal in the party that he claimed is desired by its members and the Malays.

“To change and rise again, Umno cannot continue to flip-flop and live in denial. The leadership, direction and restoration of the party must be an agenda that is pursued firmly and seriously,” he said in a statement tonight.

“We must also immediately and openly admit that everything is in a mess in Umno. This party can also rise with a leadership that is accountable, effective and has integrity,” the former Johor mentri besar said.

Yesterday, four MPs, nine assemblymen and 21 division leaders quit Umno, citing a loss of trust in their party leadership. More Sabah Umno members are said to be leaving the party.

Khaled also said in the statement that Umno was rejected by voters in the 14th general election because its leadership had refused to listen to the people and were embroiled in a crisis of integrity and transparency.

Pointing out that Umno members should all be accountable and work together to revive the party, he said they cannot allow the party to continue to slide, fearing that it will spell the end of the Malay nationalist party soon.