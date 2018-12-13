Farid Kamil shouted, ‘Do you know who I am?’, court told

Muhammad Nizam said Farid’s aggressive behaviour at the time forced him to handcuff the accused but as Farid was physically bigger and taller than him, he had difficulty doing it. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Dec 13 — A policeman told the Magistrate’s Court here today that actor and director Datuk Farid Kamil Zahari kept shouting at the police station, saying, “Do you know who I am? I am Datuk Farid Kamil!”

Constable Muhammad Nizam Jamaluddin, 24, said during the incident, he was on temporary duty at the Kota Damansara police station when he (Farid) became angry and started shouting after being told that he could not make a police report there over an article as the station was handling traffic cases only.

The prosecution’s second witness said that at 1pm last January 11, Farid had been brought to the police station by the first witness in the case, Ashraf Ahmad, 35, who informed that Farid wished to lodge a police on an accident.

“Upon reaching the enquiry counter, Farid showed an article with the heading, “300 artis meminjam Ah Long kerana tiada pekerjaan” (300 artistes borrow from Ah Long because there’s no work) and asked whether it was true.

“Then I told him that if he wanted to make a report on the case, he should go to another police station as that station only handled traffic cases,” Muhammad Nizam said when questioned by DPP Alia Sumayyah Amran on the third day of hearing of the actor’s four criminal cases.

The witness said Farid suddenly became angry, stood up and started shouting loudly.

“Ashraf tried to calm him down but he kept on shouting, with Ashraf receiving a slap and I quickly tried to stop Farid, saying, ‘Datuk cannot do this. Datuk cannot assault a public servant,” before I too was slapped by him.

“I felt a stinging pain on my left cheek from the slap, but what was more embarrassing was that I was in a traffic police uniform and the incident happened in the presence of members of the public at the police station,” he recalled.

Muhammad Nizam said Farid’s aggressive behaviour at the time forced him to handcuff the accused but as Farid was physically bigger and taller than him, he had difficulty doing it.

“I tried a few times but failed until he was finally handcuffed with him lying face down on the floor, with the help of Ashraf and a member of the public present.

Last January 16, Farid pleaded not guilty to four charges, out of which two were for voluntarily causing hurt, one for using criminal force and the other for disorderly conduct by using improper language at the Kota Damansara traffic police station.

Farid was represented by lawyer Megat Syazlee Mokhtarom during the hearing before magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham which will continue tomorrow. — Bernama