Fashion Nova is Google's top trending clothing brand for 2018

Fashion Nova’s Instagram 2018 page, featuring Cardi B. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 13 ― Fashion Nova was the top trending clothing brand on Google in the US this year.

The budget fast fashion retailer has claimed the number one spot in the tech giant's Year in Review 2018, beating the luxury houses to first place in the list. The brand, which had a big year thanks to its clothing collaboration with rapper Cardi B and rumours of an impending makeup line, was followed by Louis Vuitton and Versace. French stalwart Givenchy and Italian heavyweight Gucci rounded out the top five.

Nostalgia ruled the nation's fashion searches, with “1980s fashion” being unveiled as the most-Googled term over the course of the year. In second place was “grunge fashion,” followed by “1990s fashion” and “2000s fashion,” with searches for the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex “Meghan Markle” coming in at number five. The Duchess has been a major figure of fashion interest since she married Prince Harry this summer, wearing Givenchy couture. Markle was also the second-most searched for person on Google in general this year, after singer Demi Lovato, while designer Kate Spade, who passed away back in June, was the fourth most searched-for term of the year. ― AFP-Relaxnews