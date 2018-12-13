No official relationship with PAS, says Ismail Sabri

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi share the limelight at the anti-ICERD rally, December 8, 2018. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 13 — Umno vice-president Datuk Ismail Sabri Yaakob has denied that party’s central leadership was forging a relationship with Islamist party, PAS, despite working together on several occasions such as at the recent anti-ICERD rally.

He said that Umno had not conducted any official discussion with PAS on forging a relationship, adding that no joint committee had been formed on the matter either.

“Sometimes, we work together on issues as an Opposition bloc in Parliament, such as those with public interest. When it comes to race and religion, like the recent ICERD, we also work together but there is no official relationship.

“There is no need to worry. Like I said, Sabah Umno will be given autonomous power, so it can have its own plan to strengthen the party,” he said.

ICERD is the acronym for United Nations’ International Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

In the recent exodus, former Sabah Umno chairman Datuk Hajiji Noor said that the state party had to take into consideration the recent political developments that he said affected its 100,000 non-Muslim members, alluding to Umno’s relationship with PAS.

He also said that the party will now focus on being an effective Opposition without negotiating with any parties.

Also blamed for Sabah Umno’s dissatisfaction with the party leadership was the lack of autonomy that was promised to the state.

On this, Ismail Sabri said that the leaders left prematurely as Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin was due to arrive in the state today to discuss that very issue.

“It was postponed due to the change in leadership. When the new leadership takes over, god willing, we will continue with talks on autonomy. It was our policy to grant autonomy to Umno Sabah, which we will fulfil,” he said.

On whether the entry of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) to Sabah would affect Umno, Ismail Sabri said nothing was certain.

“Many who have left Umno are still Independents. It’s not definite that they can join PPBM just because they quit. Even DAP urged Tun Dr Mahathir today not to take them in,” he said, referring to PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is also the prime minister.

He said that even the component parties of the Pakatan Harapan government (PH) had said that if possible, it’s best not to take them in because the country needed a strong Opposition.

“If everyone jumps and joins the government, then there won’t be an Opposition and there will be no checks and balances. So, it’s not that simple. I’ve also been made to understand that Parti Warisan Sabah does not want those who left to join PPBM because they will only be their competition here,” he said.