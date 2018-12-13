Magnetic lashes and winged eyeliner: The beauty questions we asked Google in 2018

Google users were searching out how to give their lashes more oomph this year. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 13 ― There was one pressing issue among beauty buffs this year, according to Google: “How to apply magnetic lashes?”

That was the most searched-for beauty question by the search engine's US users over the past 12 months, according to the 2018 Google Year in Review. It was followed by the queries “what is a lash lift?” and “how to remove individual eyelashes,” proving that lashes were a major beauty focal point this year. However, people also turned to the tech giant to ask “what hair colour looks best on me”, which was the fourth biggest beauty-related search, and “how to do cat eye,” following the revival of the popular makeup look on the catwalks.

The results are in stark contrast to the 2017 Year in Review, which revealed that beauty buffs were primarily concerned with skincare, with “how to get rid of pimples?” the most popular conundrum.

Long, luscious lashes have dominated the fashion scene this year, stealing the show at catwalk presentations for labels such as Courreges, whose September show featured doll-like lashes hand-painted onto the models' lower lids, and Dior, whose Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2019 look featured exaggerated eyeliner representing bold, surrealist lashes. High-profile beauty launches included the “Kush High Volume Mascara” from Milk Makeup, which contains cannabis oil to condition and nourish the lashes, as well as colourful mascaras from Lancôme x Proenza Schouler and Urban Decay. ― AFP-Relaxnews