Pixar unveils ‘Onward’ with Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Octavia and Julia L-D

LOS ANGELES, Dec 13 — After The Incredibles 2 in 2018 and Toy Story 4 (from June 2019), Pixar has Onward on the go, directed by Dan Scanlon of Monsters U.

Pixar has announced that Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy), Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (TV series Veep) and Octavia Spencer (Zootopia, The Shape of Water) are heading up its new film Onward.

The animated movie follows two teenage elves who take it upon themselves to discover whether there is any magic left on earth.

The director, Dan Scanlon, said the story was inspired by his own childhood and in particular his relationship with his brother.

Before coming to Onward, Scanlon directed Monsters University, was one of the senior creatives on Inside Out and Brave, and and worked on storyboards for Cars, three other Pixar projects.

Scanlon wrote the story with CS Anderson, part of the animation team on Big Hero 6, Zootopia and Moana, and an advisor on the upcoming Toy Story 4. — AFP-Relaxnews