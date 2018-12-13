PKR reveals new state leadership line-up, Christina Liew retains Sabah post

Christina Liew casts her vote at the PKR elections in Sekolah Menengah Kian Kok in Kota Kinabalu, November 3, 2018. —Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Dec 13 — Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew has retained her position as state incumbent PKR chairman after the party announced its new state leadership.

PKR communications chief Fahmi Fadzil said Liew was appointed state committee chairman following a discussion with party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Anwar and all the branch leaders have agreed to appoint the following state committee chairman after rounds of discussion,” he said in a statement today.

It was previously reported that Liew had a rival in Tawau PKR Division Chief Datuk Kong Hong Ming for the party’s state leadership post.

Liew’s rival Kong was once appointed PKR deputy chairman in 2009 by Anwar himself, replacing Liew, and that irked her enough to quit her post in the party’s supreme council.

Since then, Kong has been seen as PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s ally along with Sepanggar division chief Dr Roland Chia and Kudat PKR chief Rahimah Majid whose dislike of Liew is no secret.

Kong is also said to have the support of 16 out of 26 of the divisions — almost a two-thirds majority.

Incumbent Negri Sembilan PKR chairman and Mentri Besar, Aminuddin Harun, has also retained his position.

Sungai Petani MP Datuk Johari Abdul was appointed Kedah PKR chairman and Kuala Kangsar PKR branch chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak was selected as Perak state chairman.

In Melaka, Masjid Tanah PKR branch chief Halim Bachik was appointed Melaka PKR chairman, while Zahir Hassan was appointed Federal Territories PKR chairman.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the results of other states will be announced in due course.