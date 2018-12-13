Samsung redesigns Notebook 9 Pen for creators

Samsung unveils the new Notebook 9 Pen. — Picture courtesy of Samsung

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 13 — Nearly one year after the debut of the original Notebook 9 Pen convertible laptop, Samsung has revealed an upgraded model redesigned for contemporary, creative professionals on the go.

The brand-new, more powerful version of the Notebook 9 Pen announced yesterday comes in more variations, boasts a bigger battery and is framed by smaller bezels, but is a bit heavier than its predecessor.

Combined with style, power, and portability, #Samsung's new #Notebook9Pen (2019) brings flexibility for the creators to work the way they want, wherever inspiration strikes. #MobileComputing Read more: https://t.co/oV3UhlPstF pic.twitter.com/3Ire2XHUeJ — Samsung US Newsroom (@SamsungNewsUS) 13 December 2018

Like the original model, the new Notebook 9 Pens are powered by the 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processors with integrated Intel graphics; however, the new 15-inch option can be enhanced by a 2GB NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics card — the only difference between the two size options apart from the dimensions; the 13-inch model is 2.47lbs, and the 15-inch model is 3.44lbs.

Since last year, the battery has grown significantly; the new models support 54Wh of energy whereas the previous version supported only 39 watt-hours. Both have fingerprint and facial recognition login options, USB-C charging, and headphone/microphone ports. The newer models, on the other hand, have two Thunderbolt 3 ports and LPDDR3 RAM instead of DDR4 RAM.

These new Notebook 9 Pens also come with an S Pen stylus, but this generation is purportedly twice as responsive as its predecessor. Unlike in the previous version customers get three different tip options with this Pen that they can swap between to find a drawing feel that suits them best. The device can further be enhanced by the MyScript Nebo App which can convert handwritten notes into text and self-drawn diagrams and charts into cleaner versions.

Samsung has yet to announce an official price for the models, but the 13.3-inch earlier generation started at US$1,400 (RM5,848), so we can expect something within that range. Both will be available in the US in 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews