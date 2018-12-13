Sabah Umno not crippled by mass exodus, says Ismail Sabri

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob met with divisional and branch leaders today. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 13 — Two Umno vice-presidents flew into Sabah today, held meetings with local leaders and said Sabah Umno is functioning as usual despite the exodus of several leaders from the party yesterday.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid met with divisional and branch leaders. Also present was Wanita Umno chief Datuk Noraini Ahmad.

Ismail Sabri, speaking to reporters, said Sabah Umno was not crippled as reported yesterday after five of six MPs, nine of 10 state assemblymen and 21 of 25 divisional chiefs and two senators quit the party. Instead, he said, there has been no dissolution of even a branch.

“The picture of Sabah Umno having been crippled is contrary to the situation on the ground. I was informed that every division has senior leaders who remained. Some of the divisions still have their quorum,” he said.

He said that based on the party constitution, the posts of divisional chief vacated yesterday will be filled by the deputy chiefs in an acting capacity and added that Sabah Umno will be back in strength.

He also said that Umno will serve as an effective opposition party. “We will work hard to recapture Putrajaya and Sabah,” he said. — Bernama