Avril Lavigne shares new song ‘Tell Me It’s Over’

Canadian singer Avril Lavigne. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 13 — Avril Lavigne shows a soulful side in her new track Tell Me It’s Over, which is joined by a video in which a relationship falls apart.

The R&B ballad gives a hint of the new music we’ll hear on Lavigne’s upcoming album, Head Above Water, and it follows on from the LP’s title track, which was released in September. The well-timed video, directed by Erica Silverman, has a Christmas theme, finding Lavigne and a beau celebrating a happy Christmas together before their relationship goes south.

Lavigne has confirmed that Head Above Water is due for release on February 15 and is now available for pre-order. — AFP-Relaxnews