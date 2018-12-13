Bung wishes Umno ex-colleagues ‘good luck’ in finding new party

Bung admitted that some divisions had almost been completely obliterated by the mass exodus. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 13 — Sabah Umno’s newly appointed chairman Datuk Bung Moktar Radin has wished his former colleagues “good luck” as they seek a new political vehicle amid speculation that they will join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Sabah.

Bung, known for his outspokenness, pointed out that they were headed for troubled waters as DAP’s Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh has warned that accepting the Umno quitters into Pakatan Harapan (PH) would be a betrayal of the people’s wishes.

“We are friends, we were together, but now, they have left so I wish them good luck.

“You must remember DAP is already making noise, telling them (PH) not to collect rubbish from Umno. ‘We do not want katak lompat (jumping frogs)’ and all that so all the best to my friends,” he said when asked whether he was on good terms with the ex-Umno leaders.

Yesterday, 13 lawmakers — nine assemblymen and four MPs — along with some 21 division chiefs left Umno citing loss of trust in the party leadership.

The lawmakers said that they would remain as independent reps until they find a new political vehicle, but speculation is rife that some are looking to join PPBM.

On his plans for the state Umno, Bung said that he will work on strengthening the party following the exodus and stabilise the divisions that have been crippled.

“I am confident that with the fresh fighting blood of young members who are ready to lead, we can do it. This is the automatic change that comes after an exodus. It does help us and we can deliver,” he said.

He said that the problems lie with some divisions, like Sulaman and Putatan, which were almost obliterated because many of their committee members had left.

“For instance, in Putatan, 90 per cent of the committee left so we have to rebuild it. We should be able to get them back on track,” he said, adding that two-thirds of the 25 divisions were still intact as only the leaders had left.

Meanwhile, Umno vice-president Datuk Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who visited the state today, said Sabah Umno will be energised by youth leaders who were keen on filling the gap left behind by the old leadership.

“As they say, ‘a new broom sweeps clean’, so maybe the new ones will have new ideas that will inject some positive energy into the party,” he said.