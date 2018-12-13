Five people, two policemen injured in accident at North-South Expressway

The aftermath of the accident. — Picture courtesy of the Fire and Rescue Department

KUALA KANGSAR, Dec 13 — Seven people including two police personnel were injured in an accident at KM257 northbound of the North-South Expressway towards Kuala Kangsar today.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Rozali Ibrahim said initial investigations showed a tanker carrying cement had lost control and crashed into a guardrail.

“Subsequently, the tanker crashed into an oncoming express bus which was heading south towards Ipoh,” said Rozali of the 3.30pm incident.

The seven victims, including two police personnel from the Kuala Kangsar District police, were rushed to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun in Ipoh for treatment.

In the immediate aftermath of the accident, Rozali said all southbound traffic was diverted to exit at Kuala Kangsar toll as authorities attempted to move the wreckage.

Rescue operations were called off at 5.50pm.

PLUS through its official Twitter account said northbound traffic has been reopened, while the left southbound lane is still closed to traffic and congestion is expected for 15km (southbound) and 12km (northbound).

On October 6, five people including a toddler were killed in an accident involving a trailer and a car at KM255.3 northbound of the same expressway.