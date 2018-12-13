Anwar: Kiandee’s PAC chairmanship to be discussed in Parliament

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim gives his address during the launch of Tian Chua's book ‘Lakaran Jiwa Merdeka’ in Kuala Lumpur December 13, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Dec 13 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the fate of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee will be discussed in Parliament following his decision to exit Umno yesterday.

“We will of course discuss this, but the understanding initially in Parliament was to appoint someone from the Opposition. So I think we will deliberate this issue in Parliament soon,” the Port Dickson MP told reporters here, after attending the launch of a book by PKR vice-president Chua Tian Chang, or Tian Chua.

Umno chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday said that his party will be proposing a new list of names for the next possible PAC chairman in keeping with Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) manifesto, where it pledged that the PAC will be led by an Opposition MP.

Kiandee had yesterday said that he will not resign as PAC chairman, even though he has left Umno.

The Beluran MP said it would be unfair for PAC if he vacated the position now when Parliament is in recess.

“Once the chairman resigns, the PAC cannot call for a meeting. It would be an injustice for PAC because they cannot appoint a new chairman until the next Parliament session,” he said.

Kiandee said he would leave it to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to decide whether he should resign as PAC chairman.