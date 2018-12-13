Former chief secretary to govt Abdullah Ayub buried

The coffin of Tun Abdullah Ayub is seen during Zohor prayers at the Saidina Umar Al-Khattab Mosque in Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur December 13, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Tun Abdullah Ayub, the former chief secretary to the government who died early today, was laid to rest at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery at 3pm.

The funeral rites were performed after the Zohor prayers at the Saidina Umar Al-Khattab Mosque, Bukit Damansara, which Abdullah himself had founded.

Abdullah, 92, died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 1.33am.

He was admitted to IJN on December 4 for normal heart issues. However, he suffered a stroke at 5am on Friday.

Abdullah’s son, Mohamed Aznam, 66, said his father was a humble person who put the people and nation above everything else, and had contributed much to the country.

He told reporters when met at the cemetery today that Abdullah’s first wife, Puteh Rafeah Arifin, died in 2001.

Abdullah had eight children, four of whom had died, 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

His wife, Toh Puan Anna Abdul Ranee, described him as a serious person who also enjoyed jokes.

“He was meticulous in his work and when making decisions. He was a kind person and never listened to rumours,” she said.

Born on January 3, 1926 in Pasir Panjang Laut, Sitiawan, Perak, Abdullah was appointed chief secretary to the government on January 1, 1979, and retired at the end of November 1980. — Bernama