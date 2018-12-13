Rafizi may be re-appointed as PKR vice-president, says Fahmi

PKR’s Rafizi Ramli speaks at the 13th PKR National Congress in Shah Alam November 18, 2018. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Rafizi Ramli may be re-appointed as PKR vice-president to fill one of the appointed posts in the party’s top leadership line-up for the 2018-2021 term.

PKR communications chief, Fahmi Fadzil, said he did not dismiss that possibility based on the stated stand of party president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, on his willingness to give places to individuals who gave support to the party.

“Perhaps Rafizi is in the list. Anwar had stated that those prepared to assist and support the party to strengthen its machinery would be absorbed into its top leadership.

“The full list of the committee will be announced soon,” Fahmi told reporters after attending the official opening of the Pantai Sentral elevated highway, near the New Pantai Expressway, by Deputy Works Minister, Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir, here, today.

In the PKR elections that ended recently, Rafizi lost to Datuk Seri Azmin Ali in the contest for the post of deputy president.

At the PKR National Congress in early November, the four party vice-presidents voted in were Member of Parliament for Permatang Pauh, Nurul Izzah Anwar’; Housing and Local Government Minister, Zuraida Kamaruddin; Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister, Xavier Jayakumar; and former Batu MP, Tian Chua.

PKR secretary-general, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had earlier said that 24 appointed posts in the party would be decided after Anwar completed his engagement sessions with the state and divisional leaders.

The party’s constitution gives the president the power to appoint five people to the Central Leadership Council, two vice-presidents, one secretary-general, one information chief, treasurer and 14 state chairmen. — Bernama