Floods force 669 people from homes in Terengganu

A boy cycles along a flooded street in Kemaman December 13, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 13 — Two other districts in Terengganu, Kemaman and Hulu Terengganu, are the latest flood-hit districts bringing the total number of victims to 669 people at 1pm compared to only 48 people in Setiu this morning.

Currently, 14 temporary flood relief centres have been opened in three districts, namely 10 in Hulu Terengganu and two each in Kemaman and Setiu.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s flood information portal, Hulu Terengganu recorded the highest number of flood victims, namely 411, followed by Kemaman (224) and Setiu (34).

Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) reported that water levels in some areas were still above the danger level and partly above the warning level.

The four rivers in Terengganu that had crossed the danger level were Sungai Besut at Keruak Bridge which recorded 36.75m reading compared to the danger level of 35m; Sungai Nerus in Kampung Langkap (21.35m compared to danger level 21m), Sungai Berang in Kampung Menerong (24.58m above the danger level of 24.50m) and Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping (21.06m above the danger level of 19.70m).

Meanwhile, Terengganu State Education director Shafruddin Ali Hussin said the handing over of the Form 3 Assessment (PT3) results went smoothly throughout the state despite the fact that some routes leading to schools were flooded this morning. — Bernama