Aadrin Azly is Petronas Dagangan Berhad’s new COO

Petronas Dagangan Berhad today announced the appointment of Aadrin Azly as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective 1 January 2019. — Picture courtesy of Petronas Dagangan Berhad

PETALING JAYA, Dec 13 — Petronas Dagangan Berhad’s (PDB) current head of Retail Business Aadrin Azly has been appointed as the new chief operating officer effective January 1, 2019, the company said today.

It said in a press statement that Aadrin will be overseeing the company’s diverse business operations and lead the execution of its business strategic plans.

PDB managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir said in just two years, the company had made commendable strides in its retail business under Aadrin’s leadership.

“Aadrin is unconventional in his thinking and approaches; some of the efforts he has put in place take longer to generate visible results, and these he can continue to oversee within this new role as COO,” said Syed Zainal in the statement.

Aadrin joined Petronas in 1999 where he spent the first six formative years of his career in PDB’s Retail and Commercial businesses, as part of its Marketing Seeding Programme.

He then went on to lead various units at the Petronas Group level, including as head (Analyst) and vice president, Oil Business; senior manager (Gas) at Corporate Strategy; and executive assistant to the president and group CEO.

Before assuming his current role, Aadrin was the senior general manager of Strategy & Portfolio (Upstream).

Aadrin’s appointment as head of Retail Business in 2016 was in line with the company’s mission to reinvent the landscape of fuel retail business, the statement read.

“Under his leadership, PDB has expanded its customer offerings, forged significant strategic partnerships, and adopted diverse out-of-the-box marketing approaches,” it said.

Khalil Muri, who is currently the head of Special Projects under the Retail Business, will replace Aadrin as head of Retail Business.

Khalil has 22 years of marketing experience within the Petronas Group.