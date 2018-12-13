Ariana Grande shares a snippet of ‘Imagine’

Singer Ariana Grande performs during the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington, DC on March 24, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 13 — With her next track Imagine soon to drop, Ariana Grande treated fans to a brief snippet via Instagram.

The pop star shared the short clip on her Instagram story, joined by a clock counting down to the track’s release today at midnight ET.Pop Crave captured the very short snippet of the R&B track.

.@ArianaGrande has released a snippet of her new song, "imagine" on her latest Instagram story. 🖤pic.twitter.com/vaAbiYKVru — Pop Crave (@PopCraveNet) 12 December 2018

Imagine follows on from Thank U, Next, the title track off her upcoming album and the first song she’s revealed from it.

Last month, Grande replied to a tweet from a fan on Twitter who asked what the song was about, writing “a simple, beautiful love that is now (and forever) unattainable.” — AFP-Relaxnews