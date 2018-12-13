Michelin-star chef brings authentic Italian flavours to KL

Smoked Loin of Lamb garnished with creamy onions and mixed wild mushrooms presented at the Italian Cuisine Week dinner. — Pix courtesy of Italian Trade Agency

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — At the heart of Italian cuisine are three attributes — high quality ingredients, vibrant flavours and fresh produce — which Michelin Star chef Daniele Repetti skilfully incorporates through an assortment of delightful dishes.

Having honed a culinary background in his hometown of Carpaneto Piacentino in the region of Emilia-Romagna, Italy, Repetti has been upholding traditional Italian cuisine for over two decades from the time he opened his first fine dining restaurant, Hostaria del Mercato.

Repetti and sous chef Giorgio Giambelli were recently in town to showcase authentic Italian flavours and the vibrancy of Emilian cuisine at Cicchetti di Zenzero in Kuala Lumpur. Michelin-star chef Daniele Repetti (right) puts the finishing touches to one of the courses.

“Italians know all about the cultural value of food, but I personally would like to go to an Italian restaurant abroad not only for its authentic cuisine but also for the social aspect inherent in sharing a meal. This is part of our culture and it is essential to transmit it to those who want to know us better,” said Repetti.

The dinner, specially whipped up for trade partners and selected members of the media by the Italian Trade Agency and Embassy of Italy in Kuala Lumpur, featured a four-course Mediterranean menu curated by Repetti and advised by nutritionist Dr Rolando Bolognino who was here for the third edition of Italian Cuisine Week.

Italian Trade Commissioner Dr Samuele Porsia said the annual Italian Cuisine Week was organised to highlight the nutritional and health aspects of Mediterranean cuisine. Trade partners and guests of Italian Trade Agency enjoy the delicacies at Cicchetti di Zenzero in Kuala Lumpur.

The elegant menu complemented the star of the evening, an array of organic Italian wines, and expressed both Chef Repetti’s own signature style as well as the remarkable qualities of the wines.

Elaborating on Mediterranean fare, Repetti said it mostly features plant-based and high-fibre foods such as vegetables, whole grains and nuts as well as healthier fat options such as olive oil.

The delightful dining experience began with Tiger Prawns Coated with Herb Breadcrumbs, Burrata Cream, Fried Artichokes and Tomato Confit, which was paired with Sauvignon Blanc. Tiger prawns coated with herb breadcrumbs, Burrata cream, fried artichokes and tomato confit.

Demonstrating layers of texture and flavours, the dish was a perfect match for the white wine. Thanks to its fruity and dry notes, the palate was nicely prepared for what was to come next, which was the authentic homemade Ravioli Stuffed with Eggplant, Almond Milk, Caper Powder and Bell Peppers coupled with Achab Pinot Noir.

Next was the classic coupling of Smoked Loin of Lamb Garnished with Creamy Onions and Mixed Wild Mushrooms with Cabernet Sauvignon, one of the world’s most widely-recognised red wine grape varieties.

Indeed, the pairing was nothing short of exceptional, with each sip of the red wine bringing out the full flavours of the dish. Biscuit cones filled with dark chocolates, tangy citrus sauce and forest fruits.

The gastronomic adventure culminated with the serving of biscuit cones filled with dark chocolates, tangy citrus sauce and forest fruits paired with Le Rane Malvasia Dolce.

The citrusy flavour and sour aftertaste of the strawberries were an incredible match with the refreshingly sweet wine.