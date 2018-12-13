Dolce & Gabbana presents 'Sicilian Lace' makeup palette

‘The Sicilian Lace Makeup Essential Palette’ by Dolce and Gabbana. ― AFP pic

MILAN, Dec 13 ― The Italian fashion house presents a new makeup palette for eyes, cheeks and lips inspired by the natural colours of Sicily.

Dolce & Gabbana has unveiled a new makeup palette for creating complete beauty looks for day or night. The palette is inspired by the soft and light-infused colors of Sicilian nature, and by lace, a fabric cherished by the Italian fashion house.

The palette is packaged in a case featuring a decorative print inspired by black lace ― as if embroidered onto the lid ― creating a refined and feminine finish.

Inside, there are four soft and natural eyeshadow shades ― including a warm nude, a light brown, a bronze brown and a shimmering honey ― that can be used to create subtle daytime looks or something more sophisticated for the evening.

The palette also features a blush (Rosebud) and a highlighter (Luna) to sculpt and illuminate the face, as well as two lip colours for the finishing touch, with a pinky beige (Petal) and a rich red (Scarlett) to choose from.

“The Sicilian Lace” palette is out now priced €140 (RM665). More information: www.dolcegabbana.com ― AFP-Relaxnews