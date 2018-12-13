Fireman Muhammad Adib ‘still critical but stable’

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad visits fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur November 28, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SHAH ALAM, Dec 13 — Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, the fireman who was seriously injured after being attacked in the riot incident at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ25, Subang Jaya on November 27, is still critical despite being stable.

Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director-general Datuk Muhammad Hamdan Wahid said this was because the fireman was still on certain machines to stabilise his organs.

‘’Although, we describe his situation as stable he is still critical. It is understood, it (specialist treatment and utilisation of machines) will take a certain period of time.

‘’Until to date, visitors are not permitted for the next one or two days, the specialist doctors will decide on it (receiving visitors). His spirit is strong and we hope to see positive signs,’’ he told reporters after the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between JBPM and Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) here, today.

He said the latest development of Muhammad Adib, who could already write to communicate, was a positive sign on his improving health and it was hoped that the fireman would be able to tell about the actual situation befalling him during the incident. — Bernama