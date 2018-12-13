Kit Siang: Were voters also ‘immature’ to give PAS Kelantan and Terengganu?

Lim urged other PAS leaders to say if they agreed with Hadi’s assessment of the maturity of young voters. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang has challenged PAS president Datuk Seri Hadi Awang to say if the “politically immature voters” who sent Pakatan Harapan (PH) to Putrajaya were the same ones who gave the Islamist party control of Kelantan and Terengganu.

The Iskandar Puteri said Hadi’s remarks implied that the latter negatively viewed the maturity of youths at a time when the government was moving to lower the voting age.

“The question of whether PAS won the two state governments of Kelantan and Terengganu in the 14th general election because of the immature young voters in the two states is the immediate response to the startling assertion by the PAS president,” Lim said in a statement today.

He then urged other PAS leaders to say if they agreed with Hadi’s assessment of the political maturity of young voters.

Lim went on to say that Hadi’s view minimised the abuses and corruption that allegedly took place under the Najib administration, which in turn suggested that PAS was not upset by them.

The veteran politician has repeatedly challenged the current Opposition parties to register their unhappiness with the 1MDB scandal in Parliament without success.

He criticised Hadi further for claiming during a forum yesterday that the number of non-Muslim MPs was not reflective of the country’s demographics and suggested that this was borne of Hadi’s frustration at not being able to play the “kingmaker” during the general election.

“It is highly regrettable that Hadi continued to be one of the foremost practitioners of the toxic politics of lies, fear, hate, race and religion, to incite fears over the alleged 66 parliamentary seats held by non-Muslims and 58 by Muslims in the government coalition, and that the Muslim MPs are being bullied and dominated by the non-Muslim MPs,” Lim said.