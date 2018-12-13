Businessman’s random hotel room number pick wins him RM13.8m lottery gold

The man combined his hotel room number with the IC numbers of his family members along with their mobile phone numbers. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — A random hotel room number won a businessman almost RM14 million when he used it for Da Ma Cai’s System Bet 20.

The businessman in his late 40’s has been playing Da Ma Cai’s System Bet 20 for many years. So, upon returning from a recent holiday to Penang on Sunday, he purchased some numbers at a nearby outlet that same evening.

As the jackpot amount was worth RM10 million and above, he decided to buy 20 four-digit numbers in a System Bet so that it could cover more pairing combinations and increase his winning chances.

He combined his hotel room number with the IC numbers of his family members along with their mobile phone numbers when making the purchase.

Of the 20 sets of numbers, the combination of 4408 and 1028 won the 1+3D Jackpot, garnering him RM13.8 million.

“It is a very big prize. There are so many things on my mind, but I think I will use the money for my business first,” said the businessman when he arrived at Da Ma Cai’s head office in Kuala Lumpur to collect the prize check, adding he has yet to decide how to fully utilise the money.

Even though the 1+3D Jackpot has already been won, Da Ma Cai’s 3+3D Bonus Game will soon be held, offering multiple bonus prizes totalling RM7 million which can be won by matching the six-digit number in the exact order and its Chinese Zodiac Bonus.

The 3+3D Bonus game also offers the highest fixed odd prize in the country for all its prize categories. By matching the six-digit number in the exact order, customers stand to win RM120,000 for First Prize, RM15,000 for Second Prize, RM10,000 for Third Prize, RM2,500 for Starter Prizes and RM1,000 for Consolation Prizes with just RM1.