MVV 2.0 will be rejuvenated to promote hi-tech industries

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun speaks to Bernama in Seremban June 13, 2018. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Dec 13 — The plan to develop Negri Sembilan through Malaysia Vision Valley 2.0 (MVV 2.0) will receive a breath of fresh air to enable the government to promote hi-tech industries, said Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun.

He said MVV 2.0, to be spearheaded fully by the private sector with the government facilitating its implementation, would be able to create more jobs, forecast to be 600,000 by 2045.

In addition, he said, the MVV area was targeted to attract RM294 billion in investments within a 30-year period.

“Negri Sembilan has an investment target of RM1 billion annually, and total investments have reached almost RM2 billion so far this year. I call on investors to continue choosing Negri Sembilan as their investment destination and, with the opening of the new corridor, I am very confident economic opportunities would be widely available for all.

“It is the government’s hope that the MVV 2.0 implementation will be able to contribute to the economic growth of the state and the country,” he said in his speech to officiate the launching of MVV 2.0 and the 2045 MVV Local Plan publicity and public participation programme here today.

MMV 2.0 is part of Negri Sembilan’s long-term development plan towards becoming a developed state with a world-class metropolis development that can give an impact on the Malaysian economy by attracting foreign and domestic investments.

The 153,411-hectare development straddles the Seremban and Port Dickson districts.

Sime Darby Property Bhd, through unit Malaysia Vision Valley Holdings, has agreed to be the master developer to implement the main projects in the MVV area, Aminuddin said.

He also invited other private firms to join in to realise the MVV 2.0 scheme.

MVV 2.0 focuses on four economic drivers — the hi-tech industries, services and tourism industries, education sector and skills-based research as well as special services industry or activities associated with the logistics, aviation and maritime hub.

“The MVV 2.0’s first development phase is in Labu with the project focusing on hi-tech industries over almost 1,214 hectares,” he noted.

Aminuddin said the state government was also restructuring the MVV 2.0 Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP), the reference document to improve several main project clusters in a move to encourage hi-tech investments.

The MVV 2.0 CDP covers matters on the Economic, Spatial, Social and Environmental Plan (ESSE Plan).

Meanwhile, Sime Darby Property Chairman Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz, who is also Permodalan Nasional Bhd Chairman, said the launch marked the starting point for the property developer to carry out the metropolis development efforts which would be the catalyst for the Negri Sembilan development.

“Sime Darby Property’s major role in MVV 2.0 reflects a continuation of our commitment towards the development of Negri Sembilan. This is an inclusive and comprehensive development plan driven by a public-private partnership that aims to deliver a new growth area for Malaysia, which is now ready for execution.

“In line with the priorities of the state government, Sime Darby Property is initiating for the development of a hi-tech and industrial park in Labu, which will be the first heartbeat project among six that have been identified to be activated,” she said.

Another five heartbeat projects are the integrated transport district, specialised and integrated logistics services, world knowledge city, biopolis and wellness city, and tourism district and bird and river sanctuary.

She said the second phase of the project would be based on the proposal set out in the MVV CDP, which would be unveiled today.

“I am pleased to mention that both local and foreign investors have expressed their interest to be part of the MVV 2.0. We are now currently in discussions with several investors and an announcement will be made when the discussions are concluded,” she added. — Bernama